THREE MORE WOODBURY COUNTY COVID-19 FATALITIES REPORTED

Three more Woodbury county residents have died from COVID-19 related illness at local hospitals.

Siouxland District Health reports that the victims are a man and a woman between the ages of 61 to 80, and an elderly woman over the age of 81.

That brings the county’s death toll to seven.

There have been an additional 87 positive cases confirmed in Woodbury County residents this morning, for a total case count of 1,426.

Health officials say the method used to obtain recovered case counts is changing, and that information is not available at this time.