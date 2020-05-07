SIOUX CITY MUNICIPAL FACILITIES TO STAY CLOSED AWHILE LONGER

Sioux City municipal facilities including City Hall, offices and parks will continue to remain closed to the general public until further notice.

Mayor Bob Scott says conditions will be reviewed again on May 15th:

Governor Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation allowing the reopening of some businesses in Iowa, including Woodbury County on Friday.

Mayor Scott says he isn’t going to second guess the governor’s decision, and says he hopes residents will make good choices:

Scott says with the metro area being a tri-state area, it’s difficult to get officials from all three states on the same page:

Randy Fredericksen resigned this week as North Sioux City’s mayor.

Bob Scott says other officials, including Sgt. Bluff’s mayor, are being cautious:

The City remains fully operational and staff may be reached by phone or email.