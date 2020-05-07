REYNOLDS SAYS IT’S UP TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT TO DECIDE HOW FAST TO REOPEN

REYNOLDS SAYS IT’S UP TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT TO DECIDE HOW FAST TO...

Facilities such as dentist’s offices, tanning facilities, campgrounds and medical spas may re-open throughout Iowa Friday.

Some areas like Woodbury County have decided to keep their campgrounds closed through May 15th.

Governor Kim Reynolds says it’s up to each county and city to decide if they are ready to re-open those facilities:

For instance Iowa dentists will be able to perform routine procedures if their office has enough masks and other personal protective equipment.

Reynolds says Iowa is “shifting strategies” and entering a new phase in the pandemic:

The governor says “It’s not perfect”, and knows not everyone is going to immediately want to go out to the places that are re-opening:

Reynolds says she wants to get the economy up and going so Iowans can get back to work and we can do everything we can to get somewhat back to normal.