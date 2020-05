WOODBURY COUNTY HAS 24 NEW CASES OF COVID-19, ONE MORE DEATH

Siouxland District Health reports 24 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County residents Wednesday.

That brings the total case count to 1339.

One additional coronavirus related death has been reported, a man between the ages of 61-80, who passed away at home.

That is the 4th reported death in the county.

There have also been 314 recoveries and 4094 total tests completed.