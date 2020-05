WALLS SENTENCED TO 25 YEARS IN PRISON

AN OMAHA NEBRASKA MAN CHARGED FOR FIRING A GUN AT AN IOWA STATE TROOPER LAST DECEMBER 26TH IN MORNINGSIDE HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 25 YEARS IN PRISON.

27-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY WALLS WAS SENTENCED TO FIVE YEARS EACH ON COUNTS OF ASSAULT OF AN OFFICER, TWO COUNTS OF FELONY ASSAULT, BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM AND INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS.

ALL COUNTS ARE TO BE SERVED CONSECUTIVELY AND A CHARGE OF ATTEMPTED MURDER WAS DROPPED IN THE PLEA AGREEMENT.

WALLS WAS ACCUSED OF FIRING A GUN AT THE STATE TROOPER FOLLOWING A TRAFFIC STOP NEAR HIGHWAY 75 AND LINCOLN WAY.

HE THEN FLED ON FOOT INTO SOUTH RAVINE PARK WHERE HE WAS CAPTURED BY AUTHORITIES.