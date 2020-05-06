UNITYPOINT-ST.LUKE’S REQUESTS ALL INCOMING PATIENTS & VISITORS TO WEAR A MASK

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s is now requesting everyone who enters their hospital, clinics and facilities to wear masks or face coverings.

Staff, patients and visitors will be encouraged to wear their own personal cloth mask or face covering upon entering a UnityPoint Health facility.

Infants and young children under the age of two do not need to wear a mask because young children struggle to keep them on.

To conserve surgical masks and other PPE for healthcare workers, UnityPoint is asking patients and visitors to bring their own masks as part of their regular routine.

For information on how to make no-sew masks or if you’d like to donate masks, please visit https://www.unitypoint.org/help.