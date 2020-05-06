TYSON TO RESTART PRODUCTION AT DAKOTA CITY BEEF PLANT

Officials at the Tyson Meats plant in Dakota City, Nebraska say they have completed processing of test results and will resume limited operations of the beef plant on Thursday.

A company statement says during the pause in production that began last Friday, Tyson conducted additional deep cleaning and sanitization of the entire facility.

All team members returning to work have been tested, and any employee who has tested positive will remain on sick leave until they’ve satisfied official health requirements for return to work.

Tyson says they have implemented enhanced safety protocols to help ensure their efforts meet or exceed local, state and federal guidelines.

The company says those measures include:

Taking worker temperatures and installing more than 150 infrared walk through temperature scanners in their facilities.

Conducting wellness checks and screening workers for symptoms, such as coughing and shortness of breath

Supplying facial coverings to every team member and requiring they are utilized.

Providing additional hand sanitizer stations.

Implementing social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers, providing more breakroom space, erecting outdoor tents for additional space for breaks where possible, and staggering start times to avoid large gatherings as team members enter the facility.

Designating monitors at each facility to help enforce social distancing.

Relaxing their attendance policy to encourage workers to stay at home when they’re sick and eliminating the waiting period for eligibility on short-term disability benefits so workers can receive pay while they’re sick with the flu or COVID-19.

Educating their team members to understand risk factors so that they can stay safe at work and at home.