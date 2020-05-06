SIOUX CITY HOSPITALS DEAL WITH COVID PATIENT SURGE

Sioux City’s two main hospitals each released a statement Tuesday night regarding their patient capacity.

UnityPoint-St. Luke’s says they transferred some patients to other UnityPoint Health and regional hospitals.

Unity Point says that enables them to transition to the next phase of their COVID-19 surge plan and helps alleviate some of the pressures on their frontline team members.

MercyOne says they have been planning for eight weeks for this surge in volume and that their surge plan is working.

MercyOne says they are not at capacity and it is not their plan to transfer patients.

Their parent organizations, MercyOne and Trinity Health, have sent equipment and staff to Sioux City to help.