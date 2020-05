THIRD WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENT DIES FROM COVID-19 RELATED ILLNESS

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH SAYS A THIRD WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENT HAS DIED FROM COVID-19 RELATED REASONS.

THE VICTIM WAS A ELDERLY WOMAN OVER THE AGE OF 81.

THE NUMBER OF NEW CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN WOODBURY COUNTY TUESDAY IS 63.

THAT BRINGS THE COUNTY’S TOTAL TO 1315.

313 PEOPLE FROM THAT NUMBER ARE NOW LISTED AS RECOVERED.

THERE ARE NOW 53 PEOPLE HOSPITALIZED WITH CORONAVIRUS RELATED ILLNESS LOCALLY ACCORDING TO THE DISTRICT HEALTH WEBSITE.

LATE MONDAY AFTERNOON MERCYONE AND UNITYPOINT HEALTH – ST. LUKE’S RELEASED A JOINT STATEMENT THAT THEY ARE NOW PROVIDING CARE FOR 83 COVID-19 PATIENTS, BUT DECLINED TO SAY HOW MANY ARE AT EACH HOSPITAL.

38 OTHER PATIENTS HAVE BEEN TREATED AND DISMISSED FROM THE HOSPITALS SINCE THE PANDEMIC BEGAN.