SOUTH SIOUX & DAKOTA COUNTY REMAIN UNDER MOST RESTRICTIONS IN NEBRASKA

SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND DAKOTA COUNTY REMAIN UNDER RESTRICTIONS BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS THAN ALL OF THEIR NEIGHBORING NEBRASKA COUNTIES.

THAT’S BECAUSE THE COUNTY HAS THE SECOND MOST POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN THE STATE, TRAILING ONLY HALL COUNTY.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS THAT’S CAUSED SOME CONFUSION AMONG AREA RESIDENTS:

THERE WERE HOPES THAT CINCO DE MAYO FESTIVITIES COULD BE HELD AROUND TOWN TUESDAY (TODAY), BUT SINCE RESTRICTIONS ON GATHERINGS OF MORE THAN TEN PEOPLE IN THE COUNTY REMAIN IN EFFECT, THOSE CELEBRATIONS WILL NOT BE ABLE TO OCCUR.

HEDQUIST SAYS HE IS SYMPATHETIC TO THOSE WHO WANT TO GATHER FOR THAT CELEBRATION AND ACTIVITIES LIKE SCHOOL AND SPORTING EVENTS:

HEDQUIST IS GLAD TO SEE THE NUMBERS OF NEW COVID-19 CASES DROPPING THE LAST FEW DAYS IN DAKOTA COUNTY, AND HOPES THAT TREND CONTINUES:

DAKOTA COUNTY HAD JUST 20 NEW CASES ON MONDAY.