NORTH SIOUX CITY MAYOR RESIGNS AFTER COUNCIL VOTES TO OPEN LOCAL CASINOS

The Mayor of North Sioux City has resigned after the a dispute with the City Council over opening the city’s bars, restaurants and casinos.

Randy Fredericksen says he submitted his resignation Tuesday after the North Sioux City Council voted Monday night to allow those facilities to re-open at 50% percent capacity, overturning a recent decision to stay closed until May 31st.

Fredericksen says with the large number of positive cases of coronavirus in neighboring Woodbury and Dakota Counties, he fears those residents will come to North Sioux City and possibly spread the virus.

He says he is frustrated with the issue and the council:

Fredericksen also alluded to corruption and conflicts of interest from some of the current council members involving land transactions, a day care and other issues:

Fredericksen has served as mayor for five years and had one year left on his current term.