IOWA ALSO SEEING AN INCREASE IN SPEEDING DRIVERS

Iowa State Patrol officials reports what they say is an alarming number of motorists being stopped for driving in excess of 100 miles an hour.

Public information officer Sergeant Alex Dinkla says troopers have seen a 52-percent increase over a four-year period for speeds of between 135 and 150 miles per hour. Dinkla says the number-one excuse for speeding is…

In addition to the high speeds, he says the number of arrests for driving under the influence has also increased.

Dinkla says the fines for excessive speed are hefty and can range from 300 to 500 dollars.

The patrol estimates traffic volume on the state’s highways and interstates is down about 40-percent due Iowans staying close to home with the pandemic.

Radio Iowa