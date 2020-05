DAKOTA DUNES MAN ARRESTED ON WEAPONS & ALCOHOL CHARGES

A DAKOTA DUNES MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING HIS ARREST SUNDAY EVENING IN UNION COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA.

COUNTY DEPUTIES WERE DISPATCHED TO THE BURBANK BEACH AREA AROUND 7;30PM ON A COMPLAINT OF A MAN WITH A GUN MAKING THREATS AND FOUND A GATHERING OF AROUND THIRTY PEOPLE.

INVESTIGATORS SAY 18-YEAR-OLD PRESTON MOSS ALLEGEDLY PULLED A GUN DURING AN ARGUMENT AND THREATENED SOME OF THE OTHERS WHO WERE AT THE BEACH.

MOSS WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF FELONY AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND SEVERAL OTHER WEAPON AND ALCOHOL RELATED CHARGES.

MOSS WAS BOOKED INTO THE UNION COUNTY JAIL ON $100,000 CASH BOND.