SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED & CHARGED IN SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT

A Sioux City man was arrested and faces drug and weapons charges following an incident Sunday night.
Police say 26-year-old Jason Mota is charged with Discharging a Weapon in City Limits, Carrying a Weapon, and two felony counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.
Mota allegedly fired shots in the 1500 block of Jackson Street around 9:30 Sunday night.
He was located at his home a block away.
Officers obtained a search warrant for Mota’s residence and seized several firearms, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.
No one was injured and no residences were struck during the incident.
Mota is free on $20,000 bond.