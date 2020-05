MORE IOWA TESTS FOR CORONAVIRUS SPUR MORE POSITIVE CASES

The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported 534 additional positive cases for a total of 9,703 positive cases.

85 percent of new positive cases today are in the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place.

An additional 4 deaths were also reported, 389 are currently hospitalized, and 3,486 Iowans have recovered.

There have been an additional 3,441 negative tests for a total of 47,458 negative tests to date,

At this time, 1 in 55 Iowans have already been tested.