EIGHTY-NINE LOCAL RESIDENTS NOW HOSPITALIZED WITH COVID-19

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH SAYS THE NUMBER OF NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY MONDAY EDGED BACK UP TO 90.

THAT BRINGS THE COUNTY’S TOTAL TO 1252.

277 PEOPLE FROM THAT NUMBER ARE NOW LISTED AS RECOVERED.

THERE ARE STILL 50 PEOPLE HOSPITALIZED WITH CORONAVIRUS RELATED ILLNESS LOCALLY ON THE SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WEBSITE.

LATE MONDAY AFTERNOON MERCYONE AND UNITYPOINT HEALTH – ST. LUKE’S RELEASED A JOINT STATEMENT THAT THEY ARE NOW PROVIDING CARE FOR 83 COVID-19 PATIENTS, BUT DECLINED TO SAY HOW MANY ARE AT EACH HOSPITAL.

27 OTHER PATIENTS HAVE BEEN TREATED AND DISMISSED FROM THE HOSPITALS SINCE THE PANDEMIC BEGAN.

DAKOTA COUNTY HEALTH LISTS JUST 25 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 ON MONDAY.

THAT PUTS THE COUNTY’S TOTAL OVER THE THOUSAND MARK AT 1005 TOTAL POSITIVE CASES.

NEBRASKA DOES NOT LIST RECOVERY TOTALS.

Updated 6:20pm 5/4/20