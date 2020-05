“DAY OF GIVING” TO HELP FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND

POWELL BROADCASTING AND THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND HAVE TEAMED UP TO HELP THE HUNGRY ON TUESDAY AS PART OF THE “DAY OF GIVING”.

LINDA SCHEID, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE FOOD BANK, SAYS THE DEMAND FOR FOOD HAS BEEN AT RECORD LEVELS SINCE MARCH:

THAT INCREASED DISTRIBUTION MEANT THAT THE SHELVES WERE GETTING EMPTIED IN APRIL:

SCHEID SAYS EVEN A SMALL CONTRIBUTION OF A DOLLAR OR TWO WILL PROVIDE SEVERAL POUNDS OF FOOD TO HELP THE HUNGRY:

SCHEID SAYS THE PANDEMIC HAS ALSO AFFECTED THE SUPPLY CHAIN, WITH SOME DISRUPTIONS OF PRODUCT AT TIMES RESULTING IN A SHORT WINDOW TO ORDER WHAT’S NEEDED:

YOU MAY DONATE BY GOING TO OUR STATION’S WEBSITE AND CLICKING ON THE “DAY OF GIVING” FOOD BANK ICON.