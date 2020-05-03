NEBRASKA UNICAMERAL STILL HAS STATE BUSINESS TO FINISH

The Nebraska Legislature suspended its session back in the middle of March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Pete Ricketts says it’s up to the Speaker of the Senate, Jim Scheer of Norfolk, to decide when lawmakers will reconvene to finish state business:

OC…….when they will come back. :18

There’s still some major things to be finished before the next fiscal year begins:

OC……..really important. :26

When the Legislature decided to adjourn the number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska was at 18.

Now that total has reached 5326 positive cases with 76 deaths in the state.