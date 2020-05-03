BRIAR CLIFF PLANS TO CONDUCT ON CAMPUS FALL CLASSES

Briar Cliff University is the latest to announce a plan for in-person classes to resume in the fall of 2020.

Todd Knealing, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs, says the university is also establishing contingency plans in case they do need to transition to online learning or a combination of online and in-person learning.”

Briar Cliff transitioned to online learning on March 23rd and remained online for the spring 2020 semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Knealing says the health and safety of the campus community is their top priority.