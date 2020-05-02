WOODBURY, POLK, BLACK HAWK & DALLAS COUNTIES REMAIN COVID-19 HOT SPOTS

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 757 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, with the vast majority coming from just four counties.

493 of the new 757 positive cases are from Black Hawk, Dallas, Polk and Woodbury counties, with 80 in Woodbury.

Iowa has now had 8,641 positive cases, with the vast majority of those tested reportedly suffering only mild symptoms.

An additional 5 deaths were reported including one in Woodbury County.

There are 353 Iowans currently hospitalized, and 3,156 Iowans have recovered.

A total of 41,085 Iowans have tested negative to date

Health officials say 1 in 63 Iowans have been tested.