SECOND WOODBURY COUNTY DEATH REPORTED FROM COVID-19

Siouxland District Health officials report that a second person has died from COVID-19 related illness in Woodbury County.

The person was an older female, age 61-80, that passed away at home.

Aan additional 80 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Woodbury County residents as of Saturday morning, bringing the total to 1114 positive cases.

Fifty-one residents are currently hospitalized from COVID-19.

229 people are listed as recovered from the illness.