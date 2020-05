WOODBURY COUNTY HAS REPORTED A NEW DAILY HIGH OF 183 CASES OF COVID-19 FRIDAY.

THAT BRINGS THE COUNTY’S TOTAL TO 1034 POSITIVE CASES OVERALL.

FIFTY PEOPLE ARE NOW HOSPITALIZED WITH THE ILLNESS.

FIFTEEN HAVE BEEN DISMISSED FROM HOSPITAL CARE AND 212 OF THE 1034 CASES ARE LISTED AS RECOVERED.

A TOTAL OF 2936 TESTS HAVE BEEN COMPLETED IN WOODBURY COUNTY.