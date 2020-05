SIOUX CITY TEST IOWA SITE TO OPEN MONDAY

THE FINAL SET UP FOR SIOUX CITY’S NEW “TEST IOWA” SITE FOR COVID-19 IS BEING COMPLETED ON THE CAMPUS OF WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE.

CAPTAIN SAM OTTO OF THE 2ND BRIGADE INFANTRY IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD IN BOONE SAYS REFERRALS WILL BE SENT TO THE SITE BEGINNING NEXT WEEK:

THE IOWA ARMY AND AIR NATIONAL GUARD HAVE BEEN RUNNING A JOINT OPERATIONS CENTER AT SIOUX CITY’S 185TH AIR GUARD REFUELING BASE THE PAST FEW WEEKS.

CAPTAIN OTTO SAYS GUARD MEMBERS ARE PROVIDING A SUPPORT ROLE FOR THE LOCAL “TEST IOWA” SITE:

THE SITE WILL BE OPEN FROM NOON UNTIL 6PM MONDAY AND TUESDAY, AND THEN 8AM UNTIL 6PM WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY.

NO TESTING WILL TAKE PLACE ON WEEKENDS.