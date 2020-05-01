REYNOLDS SAYS MOST NEW COVID CASES COMING FROM A FEW COUNTIES

Governor Kim Reynolds announced Friday that 740 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Iowa, a significant spike in positive cases from testing in areas of the state where virus activity is high.

Eighty-five percent of the 740 positive test results reported today (Friday) came from the 22 counties where the governor’s COVID related restrictions remain in effect.

The vast majority of the cases came from just four counties — Black Hawk, Woodbury, Polk and Dallas Counties.

Many Iowans who have been tested have not yet received their results.

The governor says there IS a backlog, but she says all of the past week’s results will be revealed this weekend.

Reynolds says the Hygienic Lab in Coralville is operating three shifts, to process tests around the clock.