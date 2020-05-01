Iowa Presents Backyard Calls with Gary Dolphin

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa is teaming with Athletico to offer Backyard Calls with Gary Dolphin, giving fans the opportunity to submit video of backyard activities for the Voice of the Hawkeyes to call the action.

Backyard Calls with Gary Dolphin, presented by Athletico, will begin Friday, May 1. Fans can submit their funniest 10-15 second videos to social media for an opportunity for Dolphin to call their backyard plays. The three most entertaining videos each week will be voiced and posted to Iowa’s official social media accounts.

Videos 10-15 seconds in length can be submitted to the Iowa Athletics Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram feeds by replying to the Backyard Calls post Sunday and Monday.

Follow @TheIowaHawkeyes on Facebook and Twitter as the Backyard Calls of the Week are revealed each Friday. Whether Gary yells “Touchdown Iowa!” as little ones play football in the backyard or “I can’t believe what I just saw!” as the dog jumps over the cat to steal that hotdog, Backyard Calls of the Week will bring a smile to all.

Per NCAA rules, prospective student-athletes cannot be considered to have their plays called. This allows for youth, sixth grade and under to be included.

Dolphin has served as the radio voice of Iowa football and men’s basketball since 1997. In addition to his play-by-play duties, Dolphin serves as the weekly host of football and men’s basketball radio shows throughout each season. He has been named Iowa Sportscaster of the Year on four occasions.