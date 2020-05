GREAT WEST & SIOUXLAND CHAMBER THANK TRUCKERS WITH I-29 SURPRISE

SOUTHBOUND TRUCKERS STOPPING AT THE IOWA D-O-T WEIGH STATION BETWEEN SALIX AND SLOAN ON I-29 FRIDAY AFTERNOON RECEIVED A PLEASANT SURPRISE………THEY WERE HANDED A FREE LUNCH.

MEMBERS OF GREAT WEST CASUALTY COMPANY AND THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, INCLUDING GREAT WEST C-E-O JIM JENSEN GREETED THE TRUCKERS:

CHAMBER PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN SAYS THE TRUCKERS WERE GIVEN SOME EXTRA HANDY ITEMS TO GO WITH THE FREE LUNCH:

THE GROUP HANDED OUT OVER 200 LUNCHES TO TRUCKERS OVER A THREE HOUR PERIOD AROUND NOONTIME.