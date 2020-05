FIRE DAMAGES FEED ENERGY COMPANY STRUCTURES

FIRE CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE FRIDAY EVENING TO THE FEED ENERGY COMPLEX LOCATED AT 800 CUNNINGHAM DRIVE IN THE OLD STOCKYARDS AREA OF SIOUX CITY.

THE FIRE WAS REPORTED AROUND 4:30PM AND DAMAGED STRUCTURES AND STORAGE CONTAINERS AT THE SITE.

SEVERAL FIRE CREWS RESPONDED , INCLUDING LADDER TRUCK UNITS, AND SPRAYED FOAM AND WATER ON THE FLAMES.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

FIREFIGHTERS REMAINED AT THE SCENE WELL INTO THE EVENING AND IT WAS TOO EARLY TO DETERMINE A CAUSE OF THE FIRE.

THE COMPANY PRODUCES NUTRIENTS FOR POULTRY AND PORK PRODUCERS.

