TWO EMPLOYEES AT HOLY SPIRIT RETIREMENT TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Two employees of the Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The two employees reported that they learned they had tested positive Wednesday.

The Catholic Diocese of Sioux City oversees Holy Spirit and says the affected employees are no longer on-site at the retirement home.

Family members of the residents were contacted yesterday regarding the situation.

As of today, there are no reports of Holy Spirit residents testing positive for the virus.

Executive Director Kyla Sprakel anticipates widespread testing of residents and staff by early next week.