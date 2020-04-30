SOUTH SIOUX POLICE INVESTIGATE DRIVE BY SHOOTING

South Sioux City Police are investigating a drive by shooting that took place Wednesday evening.

Police discovered a residence in the 200 block of 7tn Avenue had been struck several times shortly before 6pm and officers discovered several shell casings near the home.

No one was inside the home at the time and no injuries were reported.

One witness reported seeing a white Jeep Liberty driving through the area before the shooting and several other neighbors saw the same vehicle with two occupants.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Clint Nelson with the South Sioux Police Dept at 402-494-7565.