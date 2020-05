SIOUX CITY HOSPITALS SAY THEY ARE HANDLING INCREASE IN PATIENTS

WITH 39 PEOPLE REPORTEDLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID-19 HOW ARE OUR LOCAL HOSPITALS DEALING WITH THE INCREASE IN PATIENTS.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS WAS ASKED IN HER DAILY NEWS CONFERENCE THURSDAY IF SIOUX CITY HOSPITALS WERE TRANSFERRING SOME OF THOSE PATIENTS TO OMAHA:

OC………..VENTS THAT ARE AVAILABLE. :17

IT’S NOT UNUSUAL FOR SIOUX CITY PATIENTS TO BE TRANSFERRED TO OUT OF TOWN HOSPITALS AND IT HAPPENS FREQUENTLY FOR A VARIETY OF REASONS DEPENDING ON THE PATIENT’S NEEDS.

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE IS AWARE OF THE TRI-STATE COOPERATION IN OUR AREA:

OC…………THAT AS WELL. ;14

DR. LARRY VOLZ, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AT MERCYONE, SAYS THE MEDICAL CENTER IS SEEING AN EXPECTED INCREASE IN PATIENTS RELATED TO THE VAST NUMBER OF TESTS THAT HAVE BEEN DONE.

DR. VOLZ SAYS IT IS NOT OVERWHELMING AT THIS POINT, BUT THEY ARE SEEING INCREASED TRAFFIC THROUGH THE EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT, AS WELL AS INCREASING INPATIENTS, AFFECTED WITH COVID-19.”

UNITYPOINT- ST. LUKE’S SAYS THEY ARE ALSO SEEING AN EXPECTED INCREASE IN PATIENTS DUE TO THE INCREASED TESTING.

THEY ARE NOT AT FULL CAPACITY AT THIS TIME AND CONTINUE TO MANAGE RESOURCES TO MEET COMMUNITY NEEDS.