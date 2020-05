PUBLIC MUSEUM STAFF STAYING BUSY DURING PANDEMIC SHUTDOWN

SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC MUSEUM HAS BEEN CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC SINCE THE MIDDLE OF MARCH BECAUSE OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.

MUSEUM DIRECTOR STEVE HANSEN SAYS HIS STAFF HAS KEPT BUSY DURING THE PAST SIX WEEKS:

HANSEN SAYS THE MUSEUM HAS ALSO BEEN WORKING ON ITS ONLINE PRESENCE, ADDING PROGRAMS AND EXHIBITS TO ITS WEBSITE:

THIS IS THE TIME OF YEAR WHEN MANY SCHOOL GROUPS WOULD BE TOURING THE MUSEUM.

WITH SCHOOLS SUSPENDED, HANSEN SAYS THEY HAVE LOST A LOT OF VISITORS PLUS EVENTS LIKE THE ANNUAL 4TH GRADE HISTORY PROJECTS WHICH WERE MOVED ONLINE:

HANSEN SAYS HE AND HIS STAFF HOPE TO CONDUCT SOME CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS LATER IN THE SUMMER IF CONDITIONS ALLOW FOR IT.