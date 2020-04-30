NEBRASKA COVID-19 DEATH TOLL NOW AT 68

Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services says 13 more people have died from coronavirus related disease in the state.

Eight of the 13 lived in Hall County.

That brings Nebraska’s death toll to 68.

The DHHS continues to have technical problems with the COVID-19 Data Dashboard website.

They say records that came into the electronic tracking system from a lab Wednesday affected the functionality of the system.

The total number of COVID-19 case totals are only partially reflected because of the problem.