MANY IOWA COUNTIES WILL PARTIALLY RE-OPEN FRIDAY

Friday is the start of the easing of restrictions in 77 Iowa counties as the first steps to have life returning to normal in our communities after weeks of pandemic lockdowns.

Governor Kim Reynolds says many rural Iowans will be able to shop on Main Street, eat in their favorite restaurants and go to church on Sunday:

Even where restrictions are being lifted, Reynolds emphasizes we’ll still need to carefully follow guidelines about social distancing and hygiene

Iowa health officials announced 302 new positive cases Thursday.

Reynolds says another 14 Iowans have died from the virus, the highest single-day total.

A total of 162 Iowans have died from COVID-19.