ANTHONY WALLS PLEA HEARING CONTINUED

A PLEA HEARING FOR AN OMAHA NEBRASKA MAN FACING CHARGES FOR FIRING A GUN AT AN IOWA STATE TROOPER LAST DECEMBER 26TH IN MORNINGSIDE WAS CONTINUED SHORTLY AFTER IT BEGAN THURSDAY.

27-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY WALLS WAS TO PLEAD GUILTY TO ASSAULT OF AN OFFICER, TWO COUNTS OF FELONY ASSAULT, BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM AND INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS.

A CHARGE OF ATTEMPTED MURDER WAS TO BE DROPPED IN THE AGREEMENT.

BRENDON KELLY, THE DEFENSE ATTORNEY FOR WALLS, OBJECTED THOUGH WHEN AN AMENDMENT TO THE INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIALS ACTS COUNT WAS MADE AND A QUESTION ABOUT THE MINIMUM LENGTH OF THE SENTENCE CAME UP.

KELLY ASKED FOR A CONTINUANCE AND JUDGE ZACHARY HINDMAN GRANTED IT:

WALLS IS ACCUSED OF FIRING A GUN AT THE TROOPER FOLLOWING A TRAFFIC STOP NEAR HIGHWAY 75 AND LINCOLN WAY.

HE THEN FLED ON FOOT INTO SOUTH RAVINE PARK WHERE HE WAS CAPTURED BY AUTHORITIES.

WALLS REMAINS IN CUSTODY IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL PENDING A NEW COURT DATE.