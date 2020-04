SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 102 NEW CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY THURSDAY.

THAT BRINGS THE TOTAL TO 851.

THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE RECOVERED FROM THE CORONAVIRUS IS NOW 175.

NINE MORE PEOPLE WERE HOSPITALIZED YESTERDAY, BRINGING THE TOTAL TO 39 IN LOCAL HOSPITALS.

A TOTAL OF 2640 TESTS HAVE TAKEN PLACE AMONG COUNTY RESIDENTS.