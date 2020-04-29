TYSON FOODS TO DOUBLE BONUSES FOR FRONT LINE WORKERS

Tyson Foods has announced that they are doubling bonuses for its employees and increasing short-term disability coverage.

The company says it is now offering $120 million in “thank you bonuses” for 116,000 U.S. frontline workers and truckers, up from the $60 million announced in early April.

Tyson is moving up the first $500 bonus payment to early May with a second $500 bonus paid in July.

Team members who cannot come to work due to illness or childcare will continue to qualify, but bonus eligibility will depend on attendance.

Tyson is also increasing short-term disability coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30th for team members who are unable to work due to illness to encourage team members to stay home when they are sick.

The company says it will now also screen workers for symptoms, such as coughing and shortness of breath, have designated monitors at each facility to help enforce social distancing and require the use of company-provided surgical-style face coverings.