THIRTY WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS NOW HOSPITALIZED WITH COVID-19

There have been an additional 46 cases confirmed in Woodbury County residents, for a total case count of 749.

While it’s the lowest new daily number in the past week, the number of residents in the hospital is now at 30, the highest number to date locally.

Eleven other people have been treated and released from hospital care.

There are also now 142 people that have been released from public health monitoring and are considered to be recovered.

41 new tests were reported yesterday bringing that total to 2224 tests that have taken place in Woodbury County.