SCHOLTEN OPPOSES TRUMP’S DECISION ON KEEPING MEAT PACKING PLANTS OPEN

J.D. Scholten, the Democratic candidate for Iowa’s 4th congressional district, opposes President Trump’s decision Tuesday to invoke the Defense Production Act ordering meat-processing plants to stay open.

Scholten says “More than 6,500 meatpacking workers have been affected by COVID-19”, and that “the top five locations in the country with the highest daily growth rate of COVID-19 cases, including Sioux City, are all linked to outbreaks at meatpacking plants.

He says ordering the meatpacking plants to stay open not only is a willing sacrifice of these workers, but also the surrounding communities – all to pad the profits of multinational corporations like Tyson Foods and JBS.

Scholten says we need to protect the security and stability of our food supply chain but not at the expense of our workers and farmers.