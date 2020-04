REYNOLDS SAYS COVID TESTING FOCUS WILL BE ON WOODBURY COUNTY

ON TUESDAY, IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAID SHE WILL SEND MORE HELP TO WOODBURY COUNTY TO AID IN TESTING PEOPLE FOR COVID-19.

IN HER WEDNESDAY NEWS CONFERENCE, REYNOLDS CONFIRMED THAT THE TESTING HELP WILL SOON BE ON THE WAY:

THE GOVERNOR SAYS THERE WILL ALSO BE A FOCUS ON LOCAL NURSING HOME CARE FACILITIES HERE:

WOODBURY COUNTY IS THE ONLY COUNTY IN THE WESTERN HALF OF IOWA THAT REYNOLDS DID NOT EASE RESTRICTIONS ON REGARDING COVID-19 THIS WEEK.