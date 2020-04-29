REGENCY SQUARE CARE CENTER CONFIRMS COVID-19 CASES

Nye Health Services has confirmed that 3 residents at their Regency Square Care Facility in South Sioux City have tested positive for COVID 19 virus.

They say the residents are not showing any signs or symptoms but are in isolation.

On April 23rd a team member there tested positive for the COVID virus.

The Dakota County Health Department and state health officials testing all of the residents on April 25th and the current positives came from that testing.

Dakota County’s Health Department and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services are working with Regency Square on appropriate mitigation efforts.

That includes twice daily assessment of all residents and team members.

All team members have been wearing masks at all times since March 29th.

