A MILFORD, IOWA WOMAN HAS DIED IN A COLLISION BETWEEN HER CAR AND A SEMI TUESDAY AFTERNOON IN CLAY COUNTY, IOWA.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 40-YEAR-OLD LORI HOTT DIED FROM INJURIES WHEN THE CAR SHE WAS DRIVING DRIFTED ACROSS THE CENTER LINE ON HIGHWAY 18 AND WAS STRUCK HEAD ON BY AN ONCOMING SEMI.

HOTT WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE. THE DRIVER OF THE SEMI WAS NOT INJURED.

THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED ON HIGHWAY 18 NEAR 100TH AVENUE IN CLAY COUNTY.