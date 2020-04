The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 467 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday for a total of 6,843 cases.

An additional 12 deaths were also reported.

323 Iowans are currently hospitalized and 2,428 have recovered.

At this time, 1 in 76 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus.

There have been an additional 1,047 negative tests for a total of 34,494 negative tests to date.