BUENA VISTA POSTPONES COMMENCEMENT UNTIL OCTOBER 11TH

Buena Vista University in Storm Lake has announced that their 129th Commencement ceremony has been moved to Sunday, October 11th.

Originally, commencement was to take place on May 23rd but since the campus has been closed this spring, the postponement was decided in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plans for the October weekend include several BVU class reunions and activities including the Beaver’s football game and postgame receptions.

The weekend will wrap up on Sunday morning with BVU’s traditional Baccalaureate service in Schaller Memorial Chapel followed by Commencement, complete with the colorful BVU traditions including a processional through the Victory Arch led by bagpipes into Siebens Fieldhouse.

Photo provided by BVU