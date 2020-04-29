ARMY CORPS PLANS TO REPAIR GAVINS POINT DAM DRAINAGE SYSTEM

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is starting an environmental assessment phase of a project to repair the drainage system under Gavins Point Dam on the Missouri River near Yankton, South Dakota.

Gavins Point Project Manager Tom Curran says every dam has a system to control water seeping under it:

Curran says the plan is to repair and extend some of the drainage channels:

He says they would like to see the project start by late this year:

The flooding in March of last year, which pushed Lewis & Clark Lake to a record level, put extra pressure on the drainage system.

