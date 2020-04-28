WOODBURY COVID-19 CASES TOP 700 MARK

Siouxland District Health reports that Woodbury County has 97 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in county residents.

That brings the total confirmed case count to 703.

110 of those cases have met the criteria to be released from monitoring and isolation, and are now considered recovered, nearly double the total number from Monday.

The number of people reported hospitalized has also more than doubled from 12 reported on Saturday to 26 today (Tuesday) with 9 of them discharged from care.

A total of 2183 tests have taken place in Woodbury County.