REYNOLDS TO SEND MORE TESTING HELP TO WOODBURY COUNTY

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS SHE WILL LIKELY SEND MORE HELP TO WOODBURY COUNTY TO AID IN TESTING PEOPLE FOR COVID-19:

REYNOLDS SAYS A NATIONAL GUARD STRIKE TEAM WILL ASSIST IN THE EFFORT.

THE GOVERNOR WAS ASKED IF SHE THOUGHT IT WAS IN THE PUBLIC INTEREST FOR AREA MEAT PACKING PLANTS TO REFUSE TO REVEAL THE NUMBERS OF EMPLOYEES INFECTED WITH COVID-19, DESPITE THE STATE AUDITOR AND ATTORNEYS SAYING IT WAS LEGAL TO DO SO SINCE NO INDIVIDUAL IS IDENTIFIED:

REYNOLDS SAYS IT’S ESSENTIAL TO KEEP THOSE PLANTS OPEN:

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH REPORTS 508 ADDITIONAL POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 FOR A TOTAL OF 6,376 POSITIVE CASES.

THERE HAVE BEEN 33,447 NEGATIVE TESTS TO DATE.

AN ADDITIONAL 9 DEATHS WERE ALSO REPORTED WITH 304 IOWANS CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED.

2,164 IOWANS HAVE RECOVERED AND 1 IN 79 IOWANS HAVE ALREADY BEEN TESTED.