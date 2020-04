PROGRESS CONTINUES ON WARRIOR HOTEL RESTORATION

WORK HAS BEEN CONTINUING ON THE RESTORATION OF SIOUX CITY’S HISTORIC WARRIOR HOTEL AT 6TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.

ALEX CHERUBIN, VICE PRESIDENT OF RESTORATION IOWA, IS OVERSEEING THE $73 MILLION DOLLAR PROJECT.

HE SAYS THE TIMETABLE TO OPEN THE DOWNTOWN HOTEL HAS BEEN PUSHED BACK TO NEAR THE END OF THE SUMMER:

OC………BEGINNING OF AUGUST. :11

THE WARRIOR WAS BUILT IN 1930 BUT CLOSED IN 1976 AND HAS SAT EMPTY SINCE THEN.

CHERUBIN SAYS THE STRUCTURE’S ORIGINAL LOOK IS BEING RESTORED, COMBINED WITH UNIQUE FEATURES TO BECOME A 148 ROOM MARRIOTT AUTOGRAPH HOTEL:

OC………..FOR THE HOTEL. :22

THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC HAS SLOWED EFFORTS TO HIRE THE 150 OR SO STAFF NEEDED FOR THE HOTEL, BUT CHERUBIN SAYS HE HOPES TO GET THAT MOVING SOON:

OC…………….THAT RIGHT NOW. :21

A SWIMMING POOL HAS BEEN INSTALLED IN THE LOWER LEVEL WITH A BOWLING ALLEY BEING CONSTRUCTED NEXT TO IT.

THERE WILL BE A ROOF TOP BAR AND APARTMENTS IN THE ADJOINING 106-YEAR-OLD DAVIDSON BUILDING, WHICH IS PART OF THE RESTORATION PROJECT.

OC……..HOTEL GUESTS HERE. :14

AROUND 100 LOCAL CONSTRUCTION WORKERS ARE WORKING ON THE WARRIOR.