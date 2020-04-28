NOEM SAYS IT’S TIME FOR SOUTH DAKOTA TO GET BACK TO NORMAL

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she is leaving it up to the state’s residents to get the state “Back to Normal” as she is easing restrictions issued for the COVID-19 pandemic:

The “Back to Normal” plan outlines guidance for individuals, employers, schools, health care providers and local governments, but leaves it up to those entities to decide what to do:

Noem says she is rescinding her Executive Order that closed down much of the state because South Dakotans have taken personal responsibility for their health and safety seriously.

She says residents have done a tremendous job practicing good public hygiene and social distancing,but if things end up worsening, she could reinstate sanctions;

South Dakota has cut it’s projected peak infection rate by more than 75 percent.