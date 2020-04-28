FOOD BANKS HOPE PORK PRODUCERS WILL DONATE HOGS THEY CAN’T SEND TO MARKET

FOOD BANKS HOPE PORK PRODUCERS WILL DONATE HOGS THEY CAN’T SEND TO...

Iowa farmers face the prospect of euthanizing hogs that cannot be sent to packing plants that are closed because scores of workers have tested positive for Covid-19.

Michelle Book, C-E-O of the Food Bank of Iowa, says there’s a way to save some of the meat that would otherwise be destroyed.

On May 1st, Iowa farmers may begin donating their ready-for-market hogs.

Local meat lockers are extending their hours of operation to process the animals.

The Iowa Food Bank Association is accepting donations to cover the costs of processing, storing and delivering the pork to food banks and food pantries.

Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the temporary pork plant closures have created a real pinch point.

Hart and Book made their comments during this weekend’s “Iowa Press” program on Iowa P-B-S.