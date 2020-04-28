DAKOTA COUNTY COVID-19 NUMBERS CONTINUE TO BE SMALLER

Dakota County Health reported 21 additional new cases of coronavirus in that county Tuesday.

That brings the total to 629 COVID-19 cases.

In releasing the numbers, Dakota County Health has declined to identify any specific source or location for the recent big increase of cases.

Cedar County has reported their first case of COVID-19 to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Nebraska’s case total is 3,358 with 55 deaths.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths was reduced by one after a death was erroneously entered into the electronic system.